Spoof Investigations will immediately aid The Washington Post and its research tool PropOrNot in surfacing Russian propaganda throughout the US.

Our own BustYourProp team is now fully operational and scouring the country for fake news.

WAPO maintains its affiliation with PropOrNot has identified some 200 alternative news media sites or "useful idiots" working for Russia.

These include Wikileaks, Antiwar.com, Counterpunch, Naked Capitalism, Consortium News, and such recruited into Vladimir Putin's efforts to distort and pervert the way Americans look at the world.

According to PropOrNot, attacking establishment politics, as with saying there might be something good about Brexit, is the big giveaway that the Kremlin's "useful idiots" are on the job.

But now Spoof Investigations' own BustYourProp Kremlin sniffing operation will assist.

Our efforts will analyse, chew on, spit out, and expose themrussians themrussians propaganda streaming out of Vladimir Putin's stubby little fingers.

Item 1. BustYourProp immediately nails the idea now ablaze across twitter that President-elect Trump is an illegal immigrant born in Vladisvostok when his father happened to be visiting there to buy a hotel.

No. Again, no.

Impeachment will not take place on Day 1 of the Trump presidency on this claim.

BustYourProp rating on this story = (almost definitely) disavowed .

Item 2. The Trump White House will run a garage sale every Saturday featuring Ivanka Trump's jewelry.

BustYourProp rating = not yet (quite) busted.

Analysis: Um. We'll get back to you.

Item 3. Barack Obama will join DAPL protesters on December 5 wearing a blue bandana and knee protectors, plus tee shirt inscribed "I grieve with you."

Rating = very likely true, not fake.

Analysis: Obama visited Standing Rock in 2014 therefore deep tank BustYourProp post hoc ergo propter hoc (after this therefore because of this) reasoning can be used here.

Upgrade rating to definitely.

Item 4. PropOrNot is the creation of Vladimir Putin who sneaked it into the WAPO newsroom in a slack moment, editors yawning.

Rating = Really?

PropOrNot is actually BS?

Analysis: WAPO, stellar light of mainstream media and The Washington Establishment with a fake story of its own?

But!

a) A nasty fake story epidemic, facilitated by useful idiots, plagues American Politics at this time.

b) Social media are rife with antagonism, division, uncertainty.

c) Stir into this mix more animosity, confusion, and overall drivel using PropOrNot (Vladimir Putin cackling as he works the keyboard).