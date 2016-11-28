Trump called the voter recount of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania by Green Party candidate, Jill Stein, a scam. He also said that the Democrats were crybabies. Spoken by the 3-AM storm-tweeter.

So why's Trump pouting?

Isn't it a good idea to remove any smell of voter fraud, making clear that Mr. Trump won fair and square, without the aid of Russian hackers who may have manipulated US voting machines?

The Russians hacked into the DNC emails, gave the DNC emails to Julian Assange, who made the emails public through WikiLeaks. Trump shouted his encouragement for the Russians to continue with their hacking.

Sounds naughty, not nice.

It was reported, that Russian hackers attempted to manipulate the Ukrainian election of May 22, 2014, by using a virus designed to delete the results of the presidential vote. But the Ukrainians, (smart guys they, with a keen understanding of Russian history and Vladimir Putin) discovered and removed the virus at the Central Election Commission's server.

Seems the Ukrainians made a list and checked it twice…

The integrity of the 2016 election must be maintained, and Donald Trump should welcome the recount with open arms, bringing added truth and respect to his candidacy, reflecting an example of good for goodness sake!

Money for the recount was raised in a flash, and other wheels began turning just as quickly. Questions were also asked: Is it possible that the Russians hacked into the Republican primaries? How could a guy from Queens be victorious against sixteen polished political candidates? There wasn't a single 'oops' among them, and the guy from Queens only presidential plan was: Build A Wall.

Did he manage all this magic with his tweets, or did he have a little help from friends?

So, you'd better watch out.

The vote recount may reveal more than Russian fingerprints on a US election. In Wisconsin, 300,000 were denied their vote due to voter ID. In Pennsylvania, 500,000 were denied their right. Michigan is also questionable. The three have sufficient electoral votes to put Hillary over the top for a win.

…Santa Claus is coming to town.