Written by b kenneth mcgee
Topics: Donald Trump

Monday, 28 November 2016

The Associated Press is reporting this morning that President-elect  Donald Trump has tweeted out more of his appointments. Once again, the news took the media by surprise. "Not surprising really" stated an editorial in The New York Times, "Not Ambassador," responded Trump  Appointing Pat Pope. Best for everyone. The 700 Club will now be broadcast from Rome and the Vatican will now be called the Holy Hear...not the Holy Sea!"

In another startling but not surprising move, Trump named Maury Povich as the White House Chaplain. "No one better qualified," said the tweet. "That Melania really knows how to pick them!" Reporters stationed outside Trump Tower in NYC stated that after the Povich announcement, they saw Mitt Romney who had been at a meeting with Trump, run from the building and throw himself, weeping uncontrollably, on the ground!

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

