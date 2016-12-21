New York, NY - Donald Trump took the US Citizenship Exam yesterday to prove how simple it is for any illegal alien to become a US citizen. Unfortunately, Trump failed. Twice.

The civics test is an oral test given by the USCIS Officer, who asks the applicant up to 10 of 100 civics questions. An applicant must answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass the civics portion of the naturalization test.

Mr. Trump answered the following questions incorrectly (Trump's responses in italics).

Who was the first President of the United States? Me, because all prior elections were rigged.

What "immoral" act did the Civil War end? Democratic control of the House and Senate.

What is more important, the second amendment or the entire Bill of Rights? Second amendment because I scored Melania with my guns and money.

Who was the country's best President? Richard Nixon, who by the way was attacked wrongly by the Washington Post and should have never resigned.

Who was the country's worst President? Anyone named Bush, including Billy.

Was this nation built on immigrants? No, on money, my money.

Are you really a Republican? Yes, a Democratically elected one.

Trump acknowledged that the test is skewed towards immigrants and Hispanics and developed by Democrats, so he had no chance at passing it.

The USCIS Officer in charge, who asked not to be named for fear of retribution, stated, "Most immigrants understand this nation better than Donald Trump. Trump really needs to work on his citizenship skills."