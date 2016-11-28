It didn't take a clairvoyant to predict that the press would almost instantly normalize President-elect Donald Trump since they had already normalized him when he was a candidate. After a 60 Minutes interview, Lesley Stahl declared him "more subdued and serious."

NBC's Andrea Mitchell reported approvingly upon the transition as if proposed White House counselor Steve Bannon and proposed attorney general Jeff Sessions, two men with racism in their pasts, were ordinary appointments. Mitchell's colleague at NBC, Chuck Todd, chastised Sen. Harry Reid, after his eloquent and impassioned attack on Trump, for being "too harsh." And so the media fell into line.

The Intercept has made public e-mails hacked from exchanges between Trump chief advisor, white nationalist Steve Bannon, who as editor of Breitbart promoted neo-Nazi ideas and Kellyanne Con, campaign manager.

Bannon: The morons in the media are repeating the refrain, "All we are saying is give Trump a chance."

Kellyanne: It's crazy, Donald summoned the TV pundits and moguls to Trump Tower and they agreed to go off the record. So they submit and Donald gives them a tongue-lashing!

Bannon: Hilarious! The media lap dogs and curs came in with their tails wagging and salivating for access then Trump kicks them!

Kellyanne: Did you see how the L.A. times happily reported that Donald has "pivoted" (what a word!) away from his previous positions? Said he is softening?

Bannon: He's about the age where he will. By the way, I often write that Birth control makes women unattractive and crazy. Do you agree Kellyanne?

Kellyanne: Just leave those dumbass statements to Donald. He's great a making them.

Bannon: Would you rather your child had feminism or cancer?

Kellyanne: What's the matter with you Steve?

Bannon: Just kidding. You know how we alt.right guys like to joke around about things like women's and gay rights, not to mention bullying, Jewish concentration camps and stuff.

Kellyanne: Do I have to hear these stupid messages from you for the next four years Bannon?

Bannon: Could be eight! Look, Kellyanne, my messages aren't stupid. When I put them into Trump's mouth he gained a lot of Nazi and white nationalist support, not to mention the KKK.

Kellyanne: That's minor. I identified voters who hate Hillary and turned them out, particularly women. That's why we won. I knew those low paid/unemployed suckers in the industrial Midwest would turn out. What idiots in Hillary's campaign told her to ignore them?

Bannon: Wouldn't it be hilarious if the media got ahold of these e-mails and paid attention to the fact that I'm Trump's Chief Of Staff with an office slated to be next to him? In no time, I'll have him jumping with his hard, shiny shoes on the Star Of David I'll put on the oval office's floor.

Kellyanne: Are you joking Steve?

Bannon: You never know.