Washington - Defeated Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton will request an official adjustment of the total percentage of "Deplorables" in the electorate based on the final tally of popular vote in the U.S. election.

"It appears that if current trends hold, Mr. Trump will end up with 26% of the national popular vote, with 27% going to myself and the rest either non-voting or third party candidate" said Mrs. Clinton. "That means that, based on our staff research, which predicted the original 50% estimate of total "Deplorables" favoring Trump, that only 13% of the U.S. electorate are either racist, sexist, xenophobic or islamophobic, or are tolerant of these attributes".

"Our scientific analysis of the U.S. electorate, completed by our consulting mathematicians and which we believe to be highly accurate, revealed that the percentage of the population afflicted with these deplorable traits is much higher, so we would demand a recount of these figures".