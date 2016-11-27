Written by Jaki Treehorn
Rating:
Topics: Gary Johnson

Sunday, 27 November 2016

Washington - Libertarian Presidential Candidate Gary Johnson, who garnered over 3 percent of the vote nationally, has requested a recount of the total number of world leaders he respects.

"My original count was zero, but since the question was asked a few weeks before the election, I have been able to come up with several names", said the former governor of New Mexico.

Johnson requested a press conference to explain his choices, and insisted he would also explain in detail the situation in Aleppo, Syria, and then appeal to members of the electoral college to consider changing their votes based on the new information.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

