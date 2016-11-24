Seattle, WA - Sales of the "Glass Swear Box" have increased to unprecedented levels after Donald Tump's presidential election win. The box is a 7-foot glass enclosure in which owners can step in and vent all of their frustrations. A user can swear, scream, kick and even cry without a sound being heard to anyone outside the box.

The box is the brainchild of CEO Jim James, who tweeted, "Thanks Mr. Trump, since your election we have sold 50,000 Glass Swear Boxes, so we added two new employees. Great work already on the job creation front!"

The Glass Swear Box was originally showcased on the reality television show for budding entrepreneurs, "Shark Tank", but none of the investors were willing to invest in the concept, even though the product resembled the name of the show. The product was promoted for its patented unbreakable glass, including at the top ceiling.

"Why would you ever need a big glass box?" remarked investor Mark Cuban at the time. Now, Cuban admits, he uses his Glass Swear Box often.

States one consumer, "Every time I hear the name Trump I just run in there and freakin scream and sometimes I even pound my fists and kick the glass, and crazy, after all that I feel better!"

CEO James noted, "First it was the Hillary supporters, but now, with Trump flip flopping to Democratic positions on every issue, the Trump supporters are buying them too."

VP Mike Pence congratulated the start-up company for providing such a wonderful outlet for people's frustrations, tweeting, "This is what freedom looks like!"

Hillary Clinton jumped in, tweeting, "Won the popular vote by 2 million. This is what glass ceilings look like. #DemandaRecount!"

To purchase your Glass Swear Box contact Mike_Peril@aol.com. Cost of the box is $99.99 plus $129 in shipping and handling, or visit the company's website at www.glass-ceilings.net