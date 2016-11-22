Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Tuesday, 22 November 2016

image for Hillary sells her witches paraphernalia on EBAY
Hillary had just logged into eBay when Bill walked in on her

Clinton Estate - According to our anonymous source, who wishes to be known only as "Bill", Hillary has been secluding herself in the basement where she has collected all her witches equipment: Broom with extra thick handle, black candles made from the fat of aborted fetuses, potions made from the blood of dead soldiers, hearts of children sacrificed to Satan, and a few missing children chained in her dungeon. Oh, and fifty pound sacks of aspartame for dissolving souls.

He also noted that she had packing materials, a camera on a tripod, and a computer logged into eBay, of which he took a snapshot on his Brownie camera, the one he usually uses to photograph Brownies on the Lolita Express.

"I guess Satan worship doesn't work after all", he commented, "Could there be a higher power?"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

