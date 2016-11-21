It has been revealed to Spoof reporters that the Donald has been rounding up packs of killer poodles and training them in an undisclosed location. Speculation is that these vicious dogs will used to guard the wall that will be erected between the US and Mexico.

The poodles are of a particular breed once used to snort out tuffles and mushrooms in the near tropical forests of northern France. Due to their inability to follow directions and their fondness for the scent of their own bottoms, they have been released from their duties and offered on the black market at reduced prices to anyone willing to take them on.

Trump knowing a good deal when he sees it … jumped at the chance…or maybe because one of the poodles tried to eat his foot…

"My kind of dog…this is going to be great. It's a beautiful thing. I didn't know they made dogs like this …hugely fabulous, truly it is."

Sources inside the Trump compound state that a special brand of food is being fed to the beasts. The food consists of large amounts of calcium for strong teeth and taco sauce.

" We need to prepare them for a regional diet…they have been eating liver pate' for too long."

For what is being done about the dog's reputation for not following directions and excessive rectal ocupation the training staff say they are prepared to offer" inscentives" as well as discipline.

"Once they get a good whiff of "taco sauce" ass we are pretty sure that activity will come to a halt.But who knows…we are still in the fanning stage."