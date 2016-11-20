The President Elect Donald Trump is involved in 4,000 lawsuits over the last 30 years and is currently facing 75 active lawsuits. The same man who once upon a time declared "I do not settle lawsuits", just used his $25 million get out of jail Trump card to settle a lawsuit for fraud. The fact that he said he wouldn't settle is a fraud within the fraud, proving his middle name is fraud!

Donald Trump suggested that he could've should've would've fought the Trump University Fraud case & won if he wasn't so busy trying to stay out of jail. It took Trump six years to settle because he never wanted to be called a settler ever again after his ancestors changed their name from Drumpf to Trump. Trump's lawyers said they knew that Trump would commit perjury under oath, he's a pathological liar and he can't tell the truth to save his life. They also said they've been trying to get paid ever since they sold their souls to the devil and admitted they convinced him by telling him he had to settle if he wanted to make it to the White House in time for the inauguration dinner with Ivanka.

Trump convinced himself that he isn't a fraud and a loser by writing the payout isn't all that huge 1,000 times and saying it out loud. Trump's camp said he's right because he's not paying for it with his own money, he'll use the Trump Foundation for that, and considering all the lives he ruined and all the people he ripped off, after all the lawyers fees, there won't be much left for the victims if they ever see the green of a dollar. So like Trump says, we're still winning.

President elect Donald Trump is waiting for the month of Neverary to release his taxes and has been known to not pay his bills, but that's another pending lawsuit. Trump may have settled the most embarrassing three lawsuits over the now Defunctified Trump University, so that's one lawsuit down, 74 active lawsuits to go. Donald Trump and his companies face open cases of fraud, unpaid bills, contract disputes, and sexual discrimination for starters.

So now Trump's camps continue scrambling burnt eggs, creating smoke and stink to try to Distract The American People From Donald Trump's Fraud Settlement, pending lawsuits, investigations and lies he tells and tweets.

Trump's camp admitted they are getting exhausted trying to keep up with Trumps crazy lies & tweet game he won't stop playing to amuse himself at the expense of the world. Trump's camp says they have been working overtime to cause as many distractions as possible! But they're running out of time and ideas.

They thought their greatest distraction away from the Trump Russian Ties FBI warrant & White House investigation and the Russians admitting they hacked the election would be making America Alt White again by appointing the worst humans imaginable to Trump's White House team.

The Trump Camp refused to take responsibility for giving the people more to protest about so they came up with another idea to try to cancel out the protests by creating their own protests as a bigger distraction. Trump's camp said they hired the dumbest Trump supporter they could find on social media to come up with the best idea he could think of that would get everyone talking, fighting, debating, laughing, anything to take the attention away from Trump Fraud Case.

The Trump supporter came up with the Trump Cup protest. The Trump supporter said the Trump Camp paid him to come up with a protest so he walked into Starbucks, started some shit, tweeted a photo with the word Trump on a coffee cup and the Trump Cup protest went viral, made the news & everyone forget about Trump Fraud Case for a minute.

That plan failed and caused the laughing stock to go up, so they came up with the idea to cause another distraction by sending Pence to see Hamilton on Broadway which backfired when Trump supporters thought that a boycott is a futon for boys to nap on.

Trump thought he could help by tweeting about harassment because he thinks that word is a compliment after being charged with harassment so many times. That didn't work so now the Trump camp continues to threaten and insult Americans rights for freedom of speech until they can come up with another distraction. Until then the Trump camp said when all else fails, lie lie again!