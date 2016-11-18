Donald Trump said today that the term "Defense Department" is "kind of PC but we'll keep the department going with Donald Rumsfeld at the helm." He continued, "During the campaign I said that I'd bomb the sh*t out of ISIS and kill the women and children in their families. That's a beautiful thing, being so militantly aggressive. It's making America great again and proclaiming we know we're at war. So we need a War Department."

Dick Cheney, who was primarily responsible for the U.S. invasion of Iraq which led to the creation of ISIS has agreed to be the Secretary of War. "We need to finish the job I started. Part of that will be the use of torture 'beyond waterboarding" as President Trump has recommended."

Whether that would include the women and children of suspected Isis members the former Vice-President would not say.