Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 18 November 2016

image for Obama to Move Back to Africa as Mandela's Son
Bill Clinton also claimed to be Mandela's son

Cape Town, South Africa - The Government of South Africa has unofficially announced that President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are relocating to South Africa after Obama's term ends in January. The Obamas reportedly are leaving their daughters and dogs behind with Michelle Obama's mother.

Local papers stated that the President has been concerned with Donald Trump as President, and that living in Africa would be more fun and provide new leadership opportunities.

The Trudeaus invited the Obama family to Canada, but President Obama wanted to go back to his "birth home."

The South African Government further stated that President Obama is actually the love child of Nelson Mandela, and plans to run for President there.

The Obama Administration denies the reports of the South African government as being patently false. The President accuses the government of simply trying to promote tourism by taking over for Trump as the leader of the debunked Birther Movement.

Mike _Peril@aol.com

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 plus 3?

1 11 12 8
95 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more