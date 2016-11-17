It's been a rough week for Steve Bannon: Breitbart News executive chairman, Trump's campaign CEO, and not overly female-friendly champion of white nationalism. The week started well. President-elect Donald Trump named Steve Bannon as his chief advisor and Senior Counselor at the same time he named Reince Priebus, RNC chairman, his White House Chief of Staff.

Since learning of Bannon's appointment, Americans across the country realized they do not have to take the Trump administration's derogatory agenda sitting down and have been calling their congressional representatives en masse to demand that Congress not approve this appointment. They've even asked Congress not allow any other appointments to pass until Bannon is removed from the list.

Then matters got worse for Bannon.

A video emerged on Youtube of Bannon singing karaoke. He's not such a hot singer, so that's not a great start. But he was singing alone to himself. He was singing a Taylor Swift song: Wildest Dreams, a poetic girlish, fantasy. And he was singing while wearing what can only be described as an odd assortment of animal prints: leopard and tiger skins draped artistically around him while sporting alligator skin cowboy boots.

This could probably be passed off as manly, drunk horsing around but on the very same day someone independently published online images of his "dream journal". The notebook, pale lavender with an arcing rainbow on the front, is covered with unicorn stickers, hearts and glitter.

Inside the notebook resides "poetry".

We will quote no complete poems here. Excerpts express the tone well enough:

"Hush now, dewy meadow the world awakes"

"Oh, the spirit-joy of long, lonely walks on the beach"

"I wish with all my soul to live in forever sunsets"

"Hark now little bird, of what do you sing?"

"My heart aches for the piercing loveliness of the blushing, tender rose".

Republican representatives who had been evasive regarding their willingness to block Bannon's appointment were suddenly wearing cowboy attire and carrying bales of hay to press interviews just to make it clear that they had no such tendencies themselves. Many even took the added precaution of eating chunks of red meat while answering questions.