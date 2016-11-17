Written by wasabiphil
Rating:
Thursday, 17 November 2016

In surprising news today, Hillary Clinton was named attorney general by president-elect Trump.

Sources indicate that the Trump transition team has found plenty of Republicans with significant foreign policy experience and plenty of Republicans with lucrative consulting contracts with other countries.

Unfortunately, they happen to be the same people. Trump tweeted, "If my attorney general has conflicts of interest, I couldn't care less, but the media will be all over it, so I am proposing a very Trumpian move--hire crooked Hillary! The media will love me!"

In a related tweet, Clinton said, "I am sure Donald and I will have fewer conflicts than I would have had with all those Democratic whiners who blame me for losing the election and I look forward to building on our foreign policy successes such as financially crippling Russia for invading the Crimea."

Trump retweeted her statement adding, "I thought we were going to make Russia part of NATO."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

