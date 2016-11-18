Written by Jeff Brone
Rating:
Topics: Donald Trump

Friday, 18 November 2016

Donald Trump is facing harsh criticism for the job he is doing as a citizen.

"Wow, this guy won the election a whole week ago and he hasn't even started being president yet. What were we thinking?" said Skip Homeyer of the Whipperford Post website, adding that "he probably didn't even read the Constitution."

NBC News, a news station with reporters and everything, complained that Trump "hadn't kept any of his campaign promises" and added that although "that was because he really hadn't done anything yet" that still was no excuse.

Some of the people Trump has chosen to lead his team have also drawn harsh criticism from the media. Some of the names mentioned were Rudy Giuliani, Newt Gingrich, Adolph Hitler, Adolph Hitler's son and Cerberus. The last three were unofficial.

"We expected much more from him. That's why none of us want him to take office" said one reporter who wanted to remain nameless, because he actually had no legal name. He then added that "people are getting fed up with all of Trump's racism that he'll probably do eventually."

He then added "Trump did win, right?"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

