Outgoing senator Harry Reid says he can't hide it anymore: "I want to be a reptile!"

Reid, who said his boyhood dream was to be some sort of lizard or snake, will finally make that dream come true when he retires in a few months.

"Lots of fellas my age just sit and watch the sunset" said Reid from his senate office, "But I got other ideas. Retirement is just a new start for me. I'll be shedding my skin, as they say, and I mean it."

This isn't a new idea for Reid. His senate colleagues say he's been talking about this for years. It's been a source of some regular admiration and mostly derisive, mocking admiration, as others in the senate say. But still a type of admiration.

"Yeah, this old world has been twistin' and contrivin' a whole lot since I started" Reid said in his characteristic folksy way, "And I hate everyone. That's why I want to change species."

Reid said he thought about becoming some kind of plant, then a bit closer to human, but he's "partial" to a reptilian path.

"I may go for Iguana" he offered, as "they got that really good tail." Reid hasn't settled on a choice quite yet.

Reid's wife reacted to the plan with her usual good humor. "Oh that Harry, he comes up with the craziest ideas." She said. "Last year, he wanted to buy a dirt bike!"