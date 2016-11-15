Washington, DC - A Secret Service Agent was summarily dismissed yesterday after offering Donald J. Trump assistance. The incident occurred while Trump was walking down wet slippery stairs of Air Force One.

The agent offered assistance by stating, "Please step down, Sir."

Trump reacted immediately to the comment, which he took to mean that he should remove his name from the electoral college vote.

The agent then tried to correct his statement and stated, "Watch your step, Sir."

Again, Trump grew angry and stated that the comment was a "direct threat to his authority" and that the agent would now have to "answer to Giuliani and Christie."

Finally, the agent stated, "Don't you need a 'little' hand? 'Orange' you glad that I'm here to help you?"

Trump reacted violently and stated, "You're fired!"

The agent then walked off the job murmuring that the "orange dude is too thin skinned to be President." The agent is threatening to sue for illegal termination based on his claimed disability of being too polite.

