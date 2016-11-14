In a miraculous and purely patriotic act, the Electoral College, a group of officials no one has ever really seen, have decided that it would be in the best interest of the nation and the world, to dissolve their group and allow the majority of voters, (over two million more voted for Hillary Clinton) to elect the next President of the United States, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Seeking approval from the highest court in the land, the measure to dissolve the Electoral College was immediately swift-boated to the Supreme Court, where in a miraculous and patriotic act that would be in the best interest of the nation and the world, the measure passed with a majority vote of seven to one. Justice Alito dissented.

Whoopee!

Who says that justice and intelligence isn't alive, and still a beating heart in the United States of America?

Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song used on the John Oliver November 13th program, best describes the mental machinations moving about in the brain of Donald Trump. No 'Whoopee' cheer from Trump Tower.

In Marlon Brando fashion, from the On The Waterfront film, Trump is saying to Rudy Giuliani, "... You was my brother, Rudy, you shoulda looked out for me... I coulda been president. How can they dissolve something nobody's seen and make crooked Hillary president?"

At her home in Chappaqua, New York, Hillary is in the process of being revived from a medically induced four-year coma, which is shared by the entire electorate who voted for her. She is also in the process of being measured for an inaugural red, white and blue pantsuit, designed by Ralph Lauren, and questioning, "What just happened?"

It was explained to the new president elect, that in a miraculous and patriotic act for the good of the nation and the world, the Electoral College has dissolved itself, with the approval of the Supreme Court, and the election will be instead decided by the unanimous vote of the people.

"You are Madame President."

"What about Trump?"

"He has a court date for Trump University next week."