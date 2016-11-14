Written by T. Loaf
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 14 November 2016

Canadian border control boats rescued almost 800 US Americans yesterday seeking to escape the USA in dinghis across Lake Erie. All were wearing T-shirts declaring 'We love maple syrup' and were humming tunes by Justin Bieber and Katie Moore. They were returned to their port of departure in Vermilion, Ohio and initially catered for in a local sports hall.

Hundreds of vessels have been spotted on the Great Lakes of Huron, Ontario, Superior and Erie since the election of Donal Trump last week. US state officials confirmed that Trump is considering building a wall along the border with Canada to keep his countrymen in.

Applications for courses in Inuinnaqtun, the indigenous language of the Inuit, have been flooding in to adult education colleges on the USA side. Many are hoping this will enhance their chances of being accepted within Canadian territory. French is also a favorite (English too, incidentally), though President Trudeau of Canada voiced concern about developments.

"We are a peaceful nation, but also a thoughtful one. An influx of US Americans will of course bring about a collapse in our overall IQ levels, and our average weight figures will inevitably rocket. But we intend to be a haven for all who are suffering and are heavy-laden..."

"Those bear-hugging, Eskimo-phobic geeks wanting to quit can go", scowled Trump in his inimitable diplomatic tone. "Once the wall's up....and they'll pay for it..... you bet they will.... they'll think twice. And I'm goona put mines in the Lakes...Now that really will be eerie....get it?.."

Make T. Loaf's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Missing cell-tower found in Rockefeller center

"I always had four bars and a clear line" said a distraught Patsy Lang standing in front of what was a cell tower that stood on her land for four years until it mysteriously disappeared "now I got no bars and I had to buy me a five-thousand-foot exte...
View 'Missing cell-tower found in Rockefeller center'

University of Perception Management releases new studies on Election Trash and State of the Onion

The University of Perception Management has just released results of a massive study on "the state of smoke and trash" in the 2016 election. UPM originated in 2003 when the Bush administration demonized and invaded Iraq via claims of non-existent...
View 'University of Perception Management releases new studies on Election Trash and State of the Onion'

American Psychological Association Announces Armageddon: Election Stress Disorder

WASHINGTON - I don't think any American has been able to escape the train wreck that has become our presidential election cycle. It's hard to look away. Even harder to avoid. It has dominated virtually every fiber of American society - from the obses...
View 'American Psychological Association Announces Armageddon: Election Stress Disorder'

Trump Groupie Trucks Clog up Interstate

Drivers looking for ways to avoid traffic jams should take note of the GOP presidential nominee's campaign schedule. According to his transportation manager, Joe the Plumber, the best time to avoid traffic is the day before his rally starts. "Mov...
View 'Trump Groupie Trucks Clog up Interstate'

Area Feminist Just Wants Aggressively Masculine Man to Grab Her by the Pussy

ST. LOUIS, MO - Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, local feminist activist Jessica Bell revealed that all she really, really wants is to be groped by a strange man, preferably one who adheres to rigorously strict gender norms. "Really, the rougher...
View 'Area Feminist Just Wants Aggressively Masculine Man to Grab Her by the Pussy'

Beauty Queens Defend Trump: "If You Didn't Want To Suck His Dick, You Didn't Have To Enter Contest"

New York, NY - A chorus of former beauty queens in Donald Trump sponsored beauty pageants today held a press conference to address charges of sexual harassment against the Republican Presidential Candidate. "We are here to say that Donald Trump...
View 'Beauty Queens Defend Trump: "If You Didn't Want To Suck His Dick, You Didn't Have To Enter Contest"'

Trump's New Sexy Deportation Force: ASS

Apprehending Swarthy Suspects After facing criticism for his treatment of women, Donald Trump says his new all female deportation force, ASS, is proof once again of the opportunities he creates for women. The crass billionaire touted his newly...
View 'Trump's New Sexy Deportation Force: ASS'

Trump Confesses: "It was all a hoax."

In an unprecedented TV interview on Fox News this morning, Donald J. Trump shocked the nation by confessing that for the past 18 months he has been a "Democrat in wolf's clothing". As the audience sat in stunned silence, he admitted that he was worki...
View 'Trump Confesses: "It was all a hoax."'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 3?

7 14 6 22
117 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more