Washington, DC It has long been a tradition for U.S. Presidents leaving office to pardon people. President Clinton pardoned 140 in the last days of his office.

Some of the celebrities requesting meetings with Obama, besides the obvious like O.J. Simpson and Phil Spector, are Jared Fogle, Sirhan Sirhan, Charles Manson, and Bernie Madoff.

Probably the most bizarre was Bill Cosby. Legal staff members for Obama informed Cosby that Obama couldn't pardon Cosby because he hadn't been found guilty of anything yet.

"What if I bibbly bob say I boo-hoosy DID put my doggone White Owly cigar in her Jello Pudding Popsy? Can I get a bipsy pipsy pardonski then?" asked Cosby.

Obama has not made any pardons yet because he has been gathering evidence he was born in the U.S. so he won't get deported once Trump is President.