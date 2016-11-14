New York, NY Trump transition sources added more to the information about Trump's wall on the U.S./Mexico border. Earlier, the news was broken that Trump had said the wall might only be a fence in some places. Today, sources further admitted that many parts of the "wall" will actually be shrubbery.

"It will, however, be very tasteful but menacing-looking shrubbery and actually quite striking" a Trump source said. "There will also be parts of the wall where there is fence, shrubbery, and then sand and a petting zoo."

"It was Mr. Trump's personal idea to add the petting zoos for the kids."