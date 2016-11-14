Written by Al N.
Rating:
Monday, 14 November 2016

image for Trump's Wall Might Only Be a Fence in Some Areas, And Only Rows of Shubbery in Others
The Trump Petting Zoo will contain many exotic specimens.

New York, NY Trump transition sources added more to the information about Trump's wall on the U.S./Mexico border. Earlier, the news was broken that Trump had said the wall might only be a fence in some places. Today, sources further admitted that many parts of the "wall" will actually be shrubbery.

"It will, however, be very tasteful but menacing-looking shrubbery and actually quite striking" a Trump source said. "There will also be parts of the wall where there is fence, shrubbery, and then sand and a petting zoo."

"It was Mr. Trump's personal idea to add the petting zoos for the kids."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

