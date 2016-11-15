Austin, TX - A local babysitter of Mexican descent was arrested yesterday for failing to pay taxes on income earned while babysitting. The babysitter, a 15-year old juvenile, will be arraigned in Federal court on Tuesday.

The girl, whose name is being withheld due to her age, reportedly earned $1,800 from babysitting over the course of the prior tax year, and is a full time high school student with strong grades.

FBI officials tracked check deposits made at a community bank. Parents all reported that the checks were for babysitting services.

The income should have been reported by April 15, subject to an extension. The babysitter is also being charged with Social Security fraud and Medicare fraud.

Local FBI officials, led by Director James Comey, applauded the new initiative modeled after the policies of Donald Trump, stating, "Here we are, making America great again! Feeling so proud! This is exactly what we planned for!"

One FBI insider stated anonymously, "The juvenile was brought into the country as an infant illegally and based on her tax evasion, she is a criminal, so we need to get her back over that wall, or fence, or whatever it will be, just get her back to Mexico, let's just say."

Trump denies that his policies imply such extreme actions and denied any accountability, tweeting, "Comey is going rogue again."

Many young parents are disappointed with the news. The juvenile was known as one of the neighborhood's most popular babysitters.

"Such a shock," stated one local mother who would not give her name, "Where am I supposed to get my babysitting services now?"

