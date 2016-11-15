Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 15 November 2016

image for Trump's Great America To Deport Teenage Babysitter for Tax Evasion

Austin, TX - A local babysitter of Mexican descent was arrested yesterday for failing to pay taxes on income earned while babysitting. The babysitter, a 15-year old juvenile, will be arraigned in Federal court on Tuesday.

The girl, whose name is being withheld due to her age, reportedly earned $1,800 from babysitting over the course of the prior tax year, and is a full time high school student with strong grades.

FBI officials tracked check deposits made at a community bank. Parents all reported that the checks were for babysitting services.

The income should have been reported by April 15, subject to an extension. The babysitter is also being charged with Social Security fraud and Medicare fraud.

Local FBI officials, led by Director James Comey, applauded the new initiative modeled after the policies of Donald Trump, stating, "Here we are, making America great again! Feeling so proud! This is exactly what we planned for!"

One FBI insider stated anonymously, "The juvenile was brought into the country as an infant illegally and based on her tax evasion, she is a criminal, so we need to get her back over that wall, or fence, or whatever it will be, just get her back to Mexico, let's just say."

Trump denies that his policies imply such extreme actions and denied any accountability, tweeting, "Comey is going rogue again."

Many young parents are disappointed with the news. The juvenile was known as one of the neighborhood's most popular babysitters.

"Such a shock," stated one local mother who would not give her name, "Where am I supposed to get my babysitting services now?"

mike_peril@aol.com

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Missing cell-tower found in Rockefeller center

"I always had four bars and a clear line" said a distraught Patsy Lang standing in front of what was a cell tower that stood on her land for four years until it mysteriously disappeared "now I got no bars and I had to buy me a five-thousand-foot exte...
View 'Missing cell-tower found in Rockefeller center'

University of Perception Management releases new studies on Election Trash and State of the Onion

The University of Perception Management has just released results of a massive study on "the state of smoke and trash" in the 2016 election. UPM originated in 2003 when the Bush administration demonized and invaded Iraq via claims of non-existent...
View 'University of Perception Management releases new studies on Election Trash and State of the Onion'

American Psychological Association Announces Armageddon: Election Stress Disorder

WASHINGTON - I don't think any American has been able to escape the train wreck that has become our presidential election cycle. It's hard to look away. Even harder to avoid. It has dominated virtually every fiber of American society - from the obses...
View 'American Psychological Association Announces Armageddon: Election Stress Disorder'

Trump Groupie Trucks Clog up Interstate

Drivers looking for ways to avoid traffic jams should take note of the GOP presidential nominee's campaign schedule. According to his transportation manager, Joe the Plumber, the best time to avoid traffic is the day before his rally starts. "Mov...
View 'Trump Groupie Trucks Clog up Interstate'

Area Feminist Just Wants Aggressively Masculine Man to Grab Her by the Pussy

ST. LOUIS, MO - Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, local feminist activist Jessica Bell revealed that all she really, really wants is to be groped by a strange man, preferably one who adheres to rigorously strict gender norms. "Really, the rougher...
View 'Area Feminist Just Wants Aggressively Masculine Man to Grab Her by the Pussy'

Beauty Queens Defend Trump: "If You Didn't Want To Suck His Dick, You Didn't Have To Enter Contest"

New York, NY - A chorus of former beauty queens in Donald Trump sponsored beauty pageants today held a press conference to address charges of sexual harassment against the Republican Presidential Candidate. "We are here to say that Donald Trump...
View 'Beauty Queens Defend Trump: "If You Didn't Want To Suck His Dick, You Didn't Have To Enter Contest"'

Trump's New Sexy Deportation Force: ASS

Apprehending Swarthy Suspects After facing criticism for his treatment of women, Donald Trump says his new all female deportation force, ASS, is proof once again of the opportunities he creates for women. The crass billionaire touted his newly...
View 'Trump's New Sexy Deportation Force: ASS'

Trump Confesses: "It was all a hoax."

In an unprecedented TV interview on Fox News this morning, Donald J. Trump shocked the nation by confessing that for the past 18 months he has been a "Democrat in wolf's clothing". As the audience sat in stunned silence, he admitted that he was worki...
View 'Trump Confesses: "It was all a hoax."'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 2?

1 21 13 6
118 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more