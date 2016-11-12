Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Saturday, 12 November 2016

image for Melania Trump calls White House "A Dump"
Melania welcomes other visitors at Trump Tower in Trump's absence

New York, NY - Melania Trump returned from her visit at the White House residence and called her new home "a dump." She refused to speak with her husband, President-elect Donald J. Trump, for the entire helicopter ride home, and resorted to silent treatment and communication solely by tweet.

Mrs. Trump was reportedly mortified when she met First Lady Michelle Obama during the White House tour and had to admit to her in person that she plagiarized Mrs. Obama's speech. She vowed to never plagiarize again, and blamed her misunderstanding on her Slovenian heritage, where it is considered a compliment to copy other people's works.

On the return trip home to New York City, Mrs. Trump tweeted, "New York is where I'd rather stay." She tweeted further, "I just adore a penthouse view . . . Dah-ling I love you but give me Park Avenue."

Mrs. Trump tweeted that she much prefers the "stores" over the "chores", and "Times Square" over "fresh air".

She tweeted that Central Park's "green acres" are best for her and her son.

Donald Trump agreed to come home on weekends.

In lieu of Melania Trump, Chris Christi has agreed to live with President-elect Trump in the White House and to take over all First Lady duties, including loss of consortium benefits. His "Miss Universe-like" platform will focus on bridge traffic jam prevention.

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 5?

4 20 24 25
111 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more