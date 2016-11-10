Written by K.C. Bell
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 10 November 2016

image for Trump Said It Would Be Rigged
Don't ask me how I did it.

He said it would be rigged. He blatantly announced that the presidential election would be rigged. The squirrels supporting his presidential election promised the election would be rigged.

They would have poll monitors at various neighborhoods to police the possibility, and the various neighborhoods were in the predominately black areas of the country. Granted, he has questionable integrity, but why is no one taking him at his word?

Did Trump rig the election?

"We must support our new president," Hillary Clinton patriotically announced in her concession speech.

Hold it. Back up a couple of weeks.

Remember when the KGB was hacking into the Democratic National Committee, and Wiki-leaks published over 300 emails from John Podesta's computer? Seventeen US national security agencies announced that the hacking was traced to Russia. The former head of the KGB, Vladimir Putin, also had announced he was supporting Trump.

Then there was the Director of the FBI, James Comey's fiasco. First Hillary was guilty of original sin! Ten days later, in a perfect example of a Governor Rick Perry 'whoops', James Comey announced, "There is nothing there, there!"

So there!

Back up again. Wringing his hands, Comey feared that mutinous members of the FBI were about to reveal new evidence against Hillary Clinton found in Anthony Weiner's computer. Weiner is the estranged husband of Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's chief of staff.

Long story to short: the new evidence was suggested in a book, Clinton Cash, written by Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Peter Schweizer. Breitbart News is a conservative website and the executive chairman, Stephan Bannon, is also the chief executive of the Donald Trump campaign.

The dots are easy to connect: the smear campaign, drop in polls, catch up game and the votes were cast.

"This election is going to be rigged."

Hillary Clinton never regained the advantage she had before the Comey fiasco. The down ballot was definitely compromised.

Quoting someone from Wisconsin. "Wisconsin went for Trump and we don't know how that happened. At least she got the popular vote."

The election was rigged. He said it would be. This time, believe him.

Read more by this author:

Make K.C. Bell's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Trump Defends His Newest Brand: Blind Trust™

Preparing for an eventual Trump presidency, the brash billionaire's team is drawing up papers to incorporate Blind Trust™. Already Democrats and Republicans alike are ridiculing the move as a cynical ploy to fool the public into thinking Tru...
View 'Trump Defends His Newest Brand: Blind Trust™'

WikiLeaks Discloses Hillary's Unused Campaign Slogans

Washington, DC - Trump supporters waiting for their October surprise from WikiLeaks now have the ammunition they have been waiting for: Hillary Clinton's unused campaign slogans are described in several private hacked emails. The slogans were propo...
View 'WikiLeaks Discloses Hillary's Unused Campaign Slogans'

Trump Explains How Current Events Are All Happening Just Like He Planned

Big Arm, MT Donald Trump, disgraced Republican candidate, explained to the only reporter that showed up to his press conference how he had planned out the entire campaign and everything was going exactly according to plan. "You notice all the fre...
View 'Trump Explains How Current Events Are All Happening Just Like He Planned'

GOP candidates can't drink anymore Kool Aid, taken to parachuting - Determined to jump before Crash Diving into the ground

After Paul Ryan choked on his glass of 'Jonestown Kool-Aid' he has advised all other Republicans to take up parachuting. In a state of shock that their candidate has, to their great surprise turned out to be an unhinged Jonestown Cult Leader that...
View 'GOP candidates can't drink anymore Kool Aid, taken to parachuting - Determined to jump before Crash Diving into the ground'

Hillary Clinton To Make Direct Appeal To Less-Educated, White, Male Voters

In the final run-up to the US presidential elections, Hillary Clinton is hoping to ensure victory by winning-over the one demographic group that Donald Trump has yet failed to insult or alienate. That group consists of white American men without a...
View 'Hillary Clinton To Make Direct Appeal To Less-Educated, White, Male Voters'

Definition of Chaos Updated to Include Trump

The standard dictionary definition now has an added clause: cha·os, /'keI,as/, noun, : complete confusion and disorder : a state in which behavior and events are not controlled by anything (see Donald Trump's Presidential Candidacy). Languag...
View 'Definition of Chaos Updated to Include Trump'

The Donald Unchained & Unglued

On Tuesday, Republican nominee for President, Donald J. Trump announced, "Like Marcus Garvey, I have thrown off the shackles! After running a campaign marked by a concerted effort to seek national unity, racial and ethnic harmony, and party cohesion,...
View 'The Donald Unchained & Unglued'

Americans are encouraged to hibernate for four years, and hope for better presidential options in 2020.

After a cacophony of groans, complaints and outright blubbering over the terrible options the political process has offered up to be the next president experts are now suggesting that everybody should just take a long nap and hope that there are bett...
View 'Americans are encouraged to hibernate for four years, and hope for better presidential options in 2020.'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 4?

8 16 4 25
85 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more