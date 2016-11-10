Written by Jung in the Jungle
Thursday, 10 November 2016

Americans by the millions are grabbing whatever they can and moving en masse to the Canadian border

Hot on the trail of Emperor OctoTrumpus destruction of American democracy the Canadians have offered to accept US refugees.

The Earth Defense League lead by Kirk, Spock, Mulder and Skywalker have abandoned the Fleet and are coordinating what could potentially be the largest mass migration in the history of the human species. The Clinton Dynasty are said to be leading the charge offering everyone free food and water when they join them on the Trail of Tears historic route.

Many of the minorities are said to be afraid of the reprisals from voting democrat from the new Neo-Nazi regime and have taken the historically extraordinary step of abandoning their homes and heading off for a better place to live.

The Emperor SpokesSpinner has welcomed the mass exodus but state they will not be permitted to take any cash or belongings more than 1 suitcase each. We are happy they are leaving as it saves us the problem of deporting them, but any possessions over a single suitcase will be confiscated at the border.

They have also authorised and financed vigilante groups to use them for target practice, ahead of the expected Muslim and minority purge. The Emperor says it should be a lot of fun, just like the buffalo hunts of yesteryear, but in an act of what they are calling compassion they are not permitting the shooting of children under 7 years old. "This will dramatically reduce the number of democrats and save a lot of money of getting re-elected", bragged Trumphole Predator Junior, "though we are also thinking of banning any future elections".

They had better get out before the wall is built otherwise we will have to go through all the fuss of shooting and burying them the administration complained.

Bill Clinton doing his now famous trademark grim face remarked "it seems to be some sort of delayed bad karma from Andrew Jackson", who he considered one of the 3 worst US Presidents. "It was quite an irony that it was the supposed civilised society that persecuted the Cherokees but this time it was the savages that had won".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

