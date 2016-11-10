New York, NY - Donald J. Trump accepted the lead role in the new reality film "Bigly", where Trump plays a boy trapped in a man's body and becomes President of the United States.

The reality film concept is a takeoff of the movie "Big" which starred Tom Hanks. In "Big", a pre-teen wishes he could be "big" and wakes up one morning to have turned into a full grown man with adult responsibilities.

While the discoveries of being an adult are fun at first ("Wow, my penis is really big"), Hanks does everything he can to eventually become a boy again.

In "Bigly", Trump's inner boy is on full display, as he tries to navigate the role of the U.S. Presidency while struggling with his insecurities, such as how he appears to others ("How does my hair look?"), and how he handles his own sexual insecurities ("Can I just grab her and kiss her?").

To feel "big", Trump will surround himself by political bullies and thugs, such as Chris Christi and Rudy Giuliani, each with their own insecurities and vindictive natures but who together are grown men who take advantage of Trump's inner boy.

The boy is played brilliantly by Trump's young son Barron.

The first scene opens with Trump accepting the fact that he has become President-elect. His inner boy is next to him on a split screen. As Trump opens the scene, he gives an acceptance speech on a small stage from his Teleprompter, but his face says much more: "Oh God, what the hell did I just do?" At that moment Trump has become a man.

As Trump gives his speech, however, Trump's inner boy is on the right, contorting his face, moving his body awkwardly, nervously blowing his hair, and scratching his nose.

While critics have only the first scene for preview, "Bigly" promises to be an amusing hit worthy of many water cooler discussions during an anticipated four year run.