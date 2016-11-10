Written by Andrewnino12
Thursday, 10 November 2016

"They're sending tourists, they're sending banjos. And some, I assume, believe in climate change."

Last night the 2016 Presidential Election finally came to its stunning conclusion, with Donald Trump of New York being announced as the 45th President of the United States. Foreign leaders from Mexico immediately took action by revealing plans for a great wall to be built along the northern border of their country.

"The wall just got 10 IQ points higher," Mexico's former president Vicente Fox explained. "If you think vaccines cause autism or can't remember my name in an MSNBC town hall, then you might have some difficulties spending your summer vacation in Tijuana. On second thought you can keep Tijuana; its basically our version of Florida, I think we'll survive without it."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

