Written by Al N.
Thursday, 10 November 2016

image for O.J. Simpson Busted Again!
Simpson ran out of the store with this trophy under his coat.

Las Vegas, NV While on a weekend pass to judge if he is a candidate for parole, O.J. Simpson was sent back to prison earlier than expected when he broke a display window at Vegas Trophies on W. Sahara in the city.

"I just thought I saw some of my trophies in there and I wanted to just check and see. That one over there that says "Heisman Trophy replica" looks like it could actually be my trophy!" claimed Simpson.

O.J. Simpson, or "The Juice" as he prefers to be remembered, is in the middle of a 9 to 33 year sentence for kidnapping, coercion with a deadly weapon, and now vandalism and shoplifting.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

