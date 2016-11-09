Written by mikewadestr
Wednesday, 9 November 2016

This is so embarrassing

Hillary Clinton became the lasted casualty of presidential candidates who have lost an erection. Hers came today an hour past midnight, although she did not impart unto the world this information until early this afternoon.

Hillary should not be ashamed or embarrassed about her situation because many famous politicians the world wide over have lost and will continue to lose erections. Actually every four years many presidential candidates lose erections in the primaries and general voting.

This was an historic achievement by Hillary because so many experts had predicted it would be Donald Trump who would lose an erection by a wide margin.

Hillary can take solace she didn't have to do what Al Gore did during the 2000 presidential race where he had to petition the court to help him recount how he lost his erection.

Medical experts have tried to weigh in as to why so many politicians continue to lose erections but haven't been able to find any physiological causes. Some mental experts believe it is a psychological problem which some say is due to stress from the presidential race while others claim it is from rejection of a disinterested public.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

