Wednesday, 9 November 2016

image for Nation Agrees: It's A Good Time to Legalize Marijuana
Nevada police get ready to start divvying up the pot in the evidence room!

As the nation woke up to the reality that reality TV star Donald Trump had actually become the President of the U.S., they began to collectively say, "Well, at least pot's legal!"

"As we lose all our rights under a Trump presidency, almost half the nation has legal access to marijuana. While many states have totally legalized it, many more have access to medical marijuana. With the days to come, all agree that almost everyone is going to have screwed up days, and it's good that the nation is going to be able to go home (if they still have one) after a really screwed up day, turn the phone off, and smoke a fattie. Believe us, it's the only way we'll survive as a nation" spoke an anonymous member of the psychiatric profession.

Coincidentally, alcohol sales have spiked 1,200%.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

