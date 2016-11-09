A hurricane swept across the US last night causing historic devastation, destruction and left a H-bomb scenario in its wake!

The storm started in Florida, then swept northwards leaving Alabama, Kentucky and other redneck states miraculously, virtually unscathed. Must have been the white-hot air blowing below?

It then entered Ohio and blew everything and everybody away, turned eastwards, sucked Pennsylvania into surrender, plus other states in the north-east, wiping them out completely! They have been declared disaster areas!.

Luckily Louisiana was not flooded! Millions of people living in the lowlands, swamps and Mississippi Delta dropped to their knees, thanked God, claiming a miracle had happened especially after Hurricane Katrina caused so much damage and confirmed Obama as not the "Black messiah!"

After hitting Pennsylvania the hurricane flew towards the Atlantic and dropped on New York. However, the Trump Towers took the blast with ease, no 9/11 this time but 11/9! Donald appeared unscathed, unhurt and his hair looked perfect too! It (not his hair) was last spotted speeding towards the UK and similar to ex-lame-duck president Obama, Maggie May has ordered British citizens to head to Europe before a devastating tsunami strikes!