After staying up all night playing Russian Roulette with America, I spy with Russia, and sniff & tweet with some nasty girls, Donald Trump is in trouble again! His team of babysitters woke up to chaos at the crack of Trump which turned into more cat fights amongst themselves. Donald Trump managed to grab one of them before his phone was confiscated.

One babysitter said Trump is totally out of control, he doesn't listen, and he says and does whatever he wants like a spoiled little brat! Another babysitter said if they keep paying him enough, he believes he can control him by buying him more sniffle treats, cover up his lies with bigger blankets and cause lots of tremendous distractions. Another babysitter complained that he's only hanging around because the campaign still owes him money for buying likes, retweets and followers for Donald Trump because everyone who knows him hates him unless they're getting paid and says Trump doesn't deserve to have twitter because he can't even read or write!

Melania came to her husbands defense by saying Donald has a wonderful ability to keep going and she was proud of him for still being awake at 3:00 AM, dressed as a Marionette sitting on Putin's lap, sniffling, laughing, and playing truth or dare on twitter.

Paul Ryan said he wants nothing to do with the chaos. He said he was there to look for his house keys, it's not his party, he only watched, and he didn't play!

Giuliani was found passed out with Donald Trump's shoe in his mouth mumbling drool, and Comey was found tied up on a chair in a corner rambling in and out of consciousness about giving Trump Paul Ryan's house keys and it's not his fault Trump burned his house down.

The babysitter club is so fed up, they have taken away all of Donald Trump's twitter privileges!