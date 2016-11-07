Seattle, WA - Contemplating how utterly thrilled the staff of the local coffee shop must be, 32-year-old Brandon Reenberg felt good about himself Monday for leaving a remarkable tip.

Sources confirm Mr. Reenberg had a vague, poorly concealed smile on his face as he was casually stuffing a $20 bill into the tip jar, after paying only $4 for his large cup of cappuccino to go.

"I feel amazing about doing this," Reenberg said when asked to comment. "These people are heavily underpaid, and I'm pretty sure they don't get tips that big that often, given the average order price at that miserable place. They probably thought I'm a fantastic customer. I might have even made their day."

At press time, the coffee shop benefactor is reportedly having second thoughts after realizing it was, like, a 500% tip he left there.