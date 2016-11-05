Melania Trump, the wife of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and an immigrant who came in a box to the U.S. from Lower Slabovia, was paid for 10 modeling jobs in 1996 before she received legal authorization to work in the United States, the Associated Press reported Friday night.

The AP cited detailed ledgers from Melania Trump's modeling agency, as well as a contract she signed with the firm, concluding she was paid more than $20,000 for the work over a period of seven weeks. Also Ms. Trump, who has posed for soft porn with lesbian overtones, may have done so during the 7 week period when she committed fraud. That is not yet clear.

The finding contradicts repeated statements from both Melania and Donald Trump, who have insisted that she scrupulously followed U.S. immigration law when she came to the United States as a striving model. Of course, since according to fact-checking sites, Trump and his surrogates lie 99.9% of the time this should not come as a surprise to anyone.

This scandal should be a political embarrassment for the Republican nominee, who has based much of his campaign on calling immigrants who engage in illegal activities "murderers, rapists and scum," and who has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration - including deporting people who have violated the terms of their immigration status.

But a Trump campaign manager, Kellyanne Con, said on Faux News that Trump is not at all embarrassed. "Mr. Trump has talked about dark skinned illegals dishonoring the provisions of their immigration visas. He has never condemned a white European for doing so. Besides, Mr. Trump considers Melania to be a 10," said Ms. Con.

Melania Trump has in recent days re-emerged on the campaign trail, after a long absence following a speech she delivered at the Republican National Convention that extensively plagiarized language from Michelle Obama. Melania Trump, the wife of the most notarious cyberbully in the U.S., her husband Donald, held a rally on Thursday in Pennsylvania, where she issued a call for and end to cyberbulling.

Legal Experts say immigrants to the United States who perform work illegally while holding a visitor's visa, put them "out of status" and endanger their ability to later become U.S. citizens.

It is possible for a naturalized U.S. citizen to have his or her citizenship stripped through a process called "denaturalization." Former citizens who are denaturalized are subject to removal (deportation) from the United States.

One of the grounds for denaturalization and deportation is "Falsification or Concealment of Relevant Facts": One must be absolutely truthful when filling out paperwork and answering interview questions related to the naturalization application process.

Since Melania clearly falsified and concealed facts related to her application for citizenship ( Michael Wildes, the Melania lawyer who wrote a letter outlining her immigration history in September, 2016 for the Trump campaign lied about the record as has Melania in public statements) her citizenship should be revoked.

Melania is a fraud and her husband, Donald, to be consistent with his campaign statements should demand that she be put in a box and deported back to her country of origin, Lower Slobvovia.