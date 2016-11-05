Written by Al N.
Topics: Bill Cosby

Saturday, 5 November 2016

image for Bill Cosby, Completely Blind, Wants Out of Courtroom Appearance
Let Bill Cosby show you around the fabulous world of seduction!

Stillborn, MA Bill Cosby denies that he can see and should be let off on all his so-called rapes that have been in the popular press.

"I need to be able to recognize the ladies before I can put forth a reasonable defense. I do think I could identify them if I was allowed to touch them" said Cosby.

"Dr. Cosby. Some of these women are 30 years older than when you last saw them. What makes you think you would recognize them any differently or better if you still had sight?" spoke the doctor.

"Because then I would be able to picture them nude better" said Cosby.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

