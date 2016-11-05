In Pennsylvania yesterday Melania Trump, the wife of GOP candidate Donald Trump, gave a speech which said, in part, "America has become "too mean and too rough," and that as first lady she would attempt to correct this national defect. This prompts the question, "has she met her own husband?"

Is she truly acquainted with Donald Trump who is indeed "mean and rough" and demeans and attacks millions of his fellow Americans using the most vulgar and corrosive language?

As Melania walked to the Pennsylvania microphone to give her presentation, loud music blared from the speakers. What was being played? Music from the musical "Hair, "a counter-cultural presentation from the late 60's and early 70's of love and peace, a time when The Donald was wearing suits and ties and he and his dad were discriminating against Blacks in real estate rentals. In Hair, people dance nude on the stage singing:



When the moon is in the Seventh House And Jupiter aligns with Mars, then peace will guide the planets, And love will steer the stars, This is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius Age of Aquarius, Aquarius! Aquarius! Harmony and understanding Sympathy and trust abounding, No more falsehoods or derisions, Golden living dreams of visions, Mystic crystal revelation, Aquarius! Aquarius!

But at the Melinia Trump rally, somehow, as the music played on, part of the lyrics, "No more falsehoods and derisions, Golden living dreams of visions," had disappeared. The sounds of the music were there, but the lyrics were not. Erased! Nothing left about disappearing lies and insults as found in the original music!

Why? Probably because even this dense campaign knew that the Trump's campaign is greatly based on falsehoods and derisions about Mexicans, Muslims, women, captured American soldiers, the disabled, America's leaders, Generals, and the military. Melania's speech would have been subjected to more scorn than it has, if that's possible, if those lyrics were not wiped clean from the music.

Melania said in her speech, if Donald is elected, as first lady her focus would be on stopping bullying in social media. She said she'd work to improve a social media culture that has gotten "too mean and too tough" -- riddled with insults based on "looks and intelligence." She made these and other comments without a touch of irony. There was no sarcasm, no mockery in her voice. It was as if she did not sleep in the same bed with Donald Trump, the number one cyberbully in the country.

She added, "We have to find a better way to talk to each other, to disagree with each other, to respect each other." Had she not heard of Rosie O'Donnell, Megan Kelly and her menstrual cycle, Alica Machado being called Miss Piggy, Carly Fiorina's face mocked, her husband's encouraging the mobs at his rallies to cry about Hillary Clinton with "Lock Her Up, and egging them on to violence with "I'd like to punch him in the face?"

Did she not really know that at rallies some Trump supporters carried signs labeling former President Bill Clinton a rapist and others who wore shirts suggesting that Mrs. Clinton should be killed? Does she still secretly live in Lower Slabovia?