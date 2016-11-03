Written by Jaggedone
Thursday, 3 November 2016

image for Hilary deletes thousands of her males!
Better the Little Devil you know than this one say fanatic religious US evangelists!

Scandal upon scandal rocks the US presidential farce even further after the FBI discovered that Hilary deleted thousands of her "males"! Not Bill though, he's a sucker!

The FBI announced that Hilary had more males than Bill had hot lips and in a desperate attempt to empty her closets, she deleted them. Now her opponent (I will not mention his name because everybody else does) has jumped on Hilary's "deleted male chains" (Did she do that too?) and suddenly the US voters are pumping for him instead of her because Hilary cannot dump her males, she's a she not a he (?).

Fanatic evangelist religious groups in the US are disgusted with Hilary and have changed their minds because they would rather have the Devil they know, than the one Hilary is attempting to cover up!

Six days before the election Hilary will tell the world that the "males" she deleted were just one night stands whilst Bill was busy making his "Head Lines" and nothing more.

One "male" she deleted has told Fox News that Hilary was a dry old bag and not worth his time, and it mattered not what he attempted, she lay there reading the Financial Times although his rather over elaborate reimbursement was worth his time!

Only time will tell if other deleted "males" creep out of the closets of 6 star hotels frequented by nocturnal Hilary, and "him on the other side" is hoping he has enough funds left in his presidential election budget to entice them out in the open!

More as we "Male it" (Sorry spelt that wrong I meant mail it!)...

Make Jaggedone's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

