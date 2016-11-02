There's a new flavor of the month reality show coming out every day and it's called America. Citizens are really excited because they have more opportunities to sit on the couch eating dictator tots, while watching the fly by lies become the truth right before their very eyes!

One big source says audiences get paid to clap on some shows, and the stars get paid to create scripted scenarios, but that hasn't stopped homeschooling from upping it's game in America! Stay at home American students have a new way of learning. One millennial informed us that textbooks are so once upon a time, and everything real is what is heard on Reality TV shows, and that's why it's called Reality TV.

The polls are showing, our deficit has gone down because there are now more Reality TV Shows than schools, and Reality TV Stars have shorter careers than teachers, so America is saving money, and while saving money, dumbing down America makes it easier to control the masses!

According to social media, Reality TV celebrities are the new comic book heroes & future Presidents of our country. Reality TV stars may not know how to spell tremendous, but they sure know how to cause drama while abusing the word.

Another big source revealed that people want their lives to be scripted like on Reality TV. Trailer park moms who have been watching reality TV shows for years say they want to live the lifestyles of the rich, famous and stupid, because it's easier than having to do the work it takes to actually think for yourself. One child said they are really tired of thinking for themselves because it gives them huge migraines.

Thanks to Reality TV, the Americans dream is to not pay taxes, claim 4 bankruptcies, and create as much drama as they can so they can be a Reality TV star and rule the world.