In light of the disparate treatment of the armed Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupiers who were acquitted of all charges and the protestors of North Dakota supporting the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in its fight against construction of an oil pipeline, activists are re-thinking what is effective against the use of police force. Peaceful protestors in North Dakota have been arrested by the hundreds and have even been the victims of attack dogs.

Anti-war, social justice, anti-racist activists-including those who would defend the rights of Native Americans-are mostly left wing and have historically fought for sensible gun control legislation, including the banning of assault weapons in the United States.

But the Malheur occupiers were armed to the teeth with assault rifles, as was Cliven Bunday and his Nevada militiamen who confronted the Bureau Of land Management to an armed standoff, as it was with those involved in the paramilitary takeover of the Malheur Refuge in Oregon.

Left wing activists are expressing confusion about the use of assault weapons in pursuit of justice. "I can't stand the idea of making common cause with right-wing militiamen kooks," said Professor John "Jack" Hacker a noted left-wing radical at U.C. Berkley.

And Jack McGregor of Woodland Hills had a letter published in the Los Angeles Times which said in part, "Come bearing assault-style rifles, and be indulged with the space, leisure and media access to make your case to the nation; come bearing only banners and slogans, and be treated to a swift and brutal demonstration of military-grade law-enforcement."

Joe Spaun of Pasadena, CA, a noted activist whose concerns have included gun control legislation began crying when interviewed by this reporter. "What are we supposed to do make assault weapons a component of the protestor's toolkit? Do we say the morons in the NRA were right to not want them banned? My God, Have we been wrong about gun control? Politics is too complicated for me now. I'm going to take lots of Valium, smoke dope, and watch the Soaps on TV from now on," he sobbed.

His visiting daughter, Emma Johnson of Los Angeles held her father's hand and told this reporter, "If Trump is elected we won't have to worry about these issues. We'll leave this crazy country and move to Ireland or just any where they'll let Americans set foot on their shores, if such a place exists!"