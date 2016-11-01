Written by susan allen-rosario
Tuesday, 1 November 2016

"The man has my vote."

Roary Monsoon (that's Roary with an eye) Seattle talk jock and personal trainer/consultant to Nancy Grace has put on his bib for a shot at the office.

After much bleeding and pleading from his fan base, Mr. Monsoon desided it was his time to run not walk to the office…or buy a better fan.

The host who proudly brags to have been raised on the mean streets of "Mallard"states that this is not his first swim in the pond.

"I once owned a book store and know what it is like to try and run to or from anything in this city."

His store which advertised that they would sell" no rhyme before it's time" was forced to close when the big box store "Wineco" put a dent in his profits.

"I vowed from that point on to do everything in my power to prevent other peoples hands on anything of mine or those I care about."

His campaign manager states that if elected the first things Roary will do are…
Allow the now famous fish throwers to only throw canned fish. "I don't want anyone touching my food so I won't let them touch yours either."

Bring back public hangings for everyone EXCEPT sex offenders. "We are still going for the hangers but the hooks are different."

Remodel the space needle so it no longer defines the city. "It stands erect over our town and is drawing the wrong kind of people.
What we really need is a basket ball court that EVERYONE can use.

And last but not least…he will demand that the rain like his name "Monsoon" shows up just once a year. "That's what EVERYONE wants."

I like the sound of that…ROARY! ROARY! ROARY!
Don't let the frogs know…

The man has my vote.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

