Written by Keith Shirey
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 31 October 2016

image for The Clinton-Trump Election Is About Vaginas And Phony Scandals
1/2 of The Political Circus Parade

Henry Louis Mencken was an American journalist, satirist, cultural critic and scholar of American English. He is regarded as one of the most influential American writers and prose stylists of the first half of the twentieth century. He died in the 1950's.

He keeps me awake at night by speaking to me about American politics and urges me to print his thoughts. In that sense, I am attempting to "channel" Menken but imperfectly. No one can equal his brilliant, acerbic take on the imperfections of the American political system and his contempt for ordinary voters politicians, and government employees.

""The American political system! It spawns an obvious lunatic by the name of Trump, and an obsessive compulsive secrecy -unimaginabed Clinton, who is a dangerous war hawk willing to risk world war III by challenging Russia in Syria! The American political system! A clown show of an election dominated by the grabbing of vaginas, penis pictures of Weiner's wiener, and trips down memory lane about Bill Clinton's cock," he tells me.

He comments to me about the FBI's interference in the current election.

"FBI director James Comey should be fired immediately by Attorney General Loretta Lynch or President Obama. He serves at their pleasure, they are his bosses. Comey is in violation of the Hatch Act. He was told by his superiors in the Justice Department not to discuss developments in the on going investigation of Hillary Clinton's e-mails 11 days for the Presidential election of 2016. It's crazy, Comey admits there is no evidence of any sort of a scandal," Menken tells me.

"The Hatch Act says that that a federal employee may not use their position to influence the outcome of elections. His letter to congress, which of course was made public, casts suspicion on Clinton, although there are no specifics about supposed wrongdoing. Comey clearly knew that his actions could implicate Clinton by insinuation, "Menken states.

Menken says neither Obama nor Attorney General Lynch will fire Comey. "If they did, that would subject them to vicious attacks from the right wing. Comey went public about investigating Clinton back in July. Why? Because he was under intense pressure by the right wing to prosecute her. No FBI Director had ever gone public about an ongoing investigation before. Comey weakly gave into Tea Party-alt.right influence then and has done it again. Both Obama and Lynch cowardly stood by and let Comey get away with violations of the Hatch Act."

"Obama! Such a hero to the liberals! He presides over I a country whose economic basis is oligarchy, whose political system is authoritarianism and spying on citizens, and whose political culture is murderous toward the rest of the world resulting in endless wars. Obama is now on pace to deport more people than the sum of all 19 presidents who governed the United States from 1892-2000! What a progressive!" cries Menken.

"But In this world of sin and sorrow there is always something to be thankful for; as for me, I rejoice that I am not a Republican. A plague upon both Democrats and Republicans. And democracy! Democracy is a pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance. Some 50 million of these enlightened will vote for a narcissistic meglomaniac in 2016! But Trump isn't crafty enough. Wait 'till someone more clever comes along and the U.S. will elect another Adolph Hitler," exclaims H.L.

Having written this, Menken is silent inside my brain as I lie down and I can resume my slumber.

"

Make Keith Shirey's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Jersey Jail Full of Men Who Look Like Ahmad Khan Rahami

NEW JERSEY-After receiving the call of a deeply disturbed woman claiming there were "a group of Muslims" outside her house, the Atlantic City police arrested all five of the perpetrators, stating they "looked like Ahmad Khan Rahami," a suspect in the...
View 'Jersey Jail Full of Men Who Look Like Ahmad Khan Rahami'

Bill Banging Bimbos

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y - The presidential campaign between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump reached a new low last week, even by Clinton standards, when the Hillary Clinton camp launched its barrage of misogynist, male chauvinist pig attacks at Donald Trump.
View 'Bill Banging Bimbos'

Trump Launches Twitter Attack on Brazilian Beauty Pageant Terrorist

Big Chimney, WV From the campaign trail, Trump took aim at terrorism Saturday morning at 3 a.m. Apparently, 1996 Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who Trump likes to refer to as "Miss Piggy," needed taking down so as to prevent her from committing terror...
View 'Trump Launches Twitter Attack on Brazilian Beauty Pageant Terrorist'

Trump Adds NDA to Pledge of Allegiance

Always thinking ahead, presidential candidate Donald Trump added a non-disparagement clause to the American Pledge of Allegiance for when he is president. Reciting the new pledge will legally restrict citizens from criticizing Trump, his family or...
View 'Trump Adds NDA to Pledge of Allegiance'

Trump Campaign Reacts To Trump Sex Tape , "Not Everything Longer Than It Is Thick Out of Which White Fluid Comes Jetting in Successive, Pumping Streams Represents A Spasmodic Penis In The Undulating Throes Of A Massive Ejaculation"

New York, NY - The Trump campaign today shot back at the Clinton camp over Clinton's characterizations of a year 2000 Playboy video in which Trump appears opening a bottle of champagne, surrounded by topless and scantily clad "broads" who bounce up a...
View 'Trump Campaign Reacts To Trump Sex Tape , "Not Everything Longer Than It Is Thick Out of Which White Fluid Comes Jetting in Successive, Pumping Streams Represents A Spasmodic Penis In The Undulating Throes Of A Massive Ejaculation"'

Farage Schools Trump in the Art of the Ferret

Nigel Farage, key political Brexit salesman, has been called in as debate coach to Donald Trump for the upcoming town hall style presidential debate on October 9. Farage is free to take on free-lance work since resigning in early July as leader...
View 'Farage Schools Trump in the Art of the Ferret'

Trump Vows To Ban Arabic Numerals In Case They Have ISIS Sleeper Cell Ties

In anther appeal to anti-Islamic sentiment republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has stated that he intends to rid the country of Arabic numerals for security reasons. During one of his narcissistic tirades in the middle of a campaign spee...
View 'Trump Vows To Ban Arabic Numerals In Case They Have ISIS Sleeper Cell Ties'

Trump team says time to take the gloves off Debate # 2

Donald Trump will spare no tactic in presidential debate number two, October 9. This means up front and nasty--with Hillary's marriage to Bill. "Last time I was kind to her, very decent," Mr. Trump has said. "But no more. That's the way it is,...
View 'Trump team says time to take the gloves off Debate # 2'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 1?

2 22 3 14
100 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more