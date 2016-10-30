Ind - Scientists responding to complaints from Indiana residents have been conducting extended tests to verify complaints that watched water does take longer to reach a boiling point in Indiana.

"It is the fault of conservatism," said an IU official on condition of anonymity, "The conservative mind set in Indiana is: DON'T DO THINGS TOO FAST SOMETHING BAD MIGHT HAPPEN!" And this collective will of conservatives has forced longer higher boiling temperatures on the rest of us! Our labs show water must reach 214 degrees in Indiana for water to boil here. While on identical burners at Ohio State they boil at the usual 212 degrees. It is a sad day for Hoosiers!"

Some hope has been put forth that if a Democratic Governor can be elected then the state's collective shift to the left might cause boiling water temperatures to return to normal in Indiana.

"We certainly hope it does, we don't like defying the laws of nature here in Indiana", said the scientist, "It is un-natural and if we get rid of Pence, Donald Trumps current running mate, and avoid Pence 2.0, we deserve to have normal boiling water too!"