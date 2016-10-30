Written by JinoLeFeeto
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Sunday, 30 October 2016

image for Water Boils at A Higher Temp in Indiana

Ind - Scientists responding to complaints from Indiana residents have been conducting extended tests to verify complaints that watched water does take longer to reach a boiling point in Indiana.

"It is the fault of conservatism," said an IU official on condition of anonymity, "The conservative mind set in Indiana is: DON'T DO THINGS TOO FAST SOMETHING BAD MIGHT HAPPEN!" And this collective will of conservatives has forced longer higher boiling temperatures on the rest of us! Our labs show water must reach 214 degrees in Indiana for water to boil here. While on identical burners at Ohio State they boil at the usual 212 degrees. It is a sad day for Hoosiers!"

Some hope has been put forth that if a Democratic Governor can be elected then the state's collective shift to the left might cause boiling water temperatures to return to normal in Indiana.

"We certainly hope it does, we don't like defying the laws of nature here in Indiana", said the scientist, "It is un-natural and if we get rid of Pence, Donald Trumps current running mate, and avoid Pence 2.0, we deserve to have normal boiling water too!"

Make JinoLeFeeto's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 4?

5 8 17 9
60 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more