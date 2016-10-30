New York , NY - Reports from sources close to both campaigns, leaked the information that each of their prospective presidential candidates will be dressing up as one and other for Halloween this year.

When we caught up with Hillary outside her Campaign Headquarters, she readily admitted that she had been fitted for a fake-bloated stomach and old man ass by some movie friends, but that she hadn't found the perfect cheesy combover that really capped the entire ensemble off, so she's having one especially made out of a rare monkey fur from Vietnam, she added with a major shoulder jiggle. "So watch your crotches everyone! I just hope my mail-order bride gets here on time!"

After hearing Hillary's remarks, Trump also readily admitted that he was shopping for the ugliest woman's clothes he could possible find and that he hoped the make-up artist, who he was flying in from Paris, really knew how to do a good bitch-face. He also added that he'd spend the entire day, in drag, going door-to-door across New Hampshire, lying to people's faces all day long. To really make his costume perfect, Trump hoped that the 'man-bitch' he also ordered from the internet, to be his first lady, arrived in time.

Don't forget to vote America!!