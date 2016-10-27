Los Angeles, CA - A 5K charity walk to end hunger in Los Angeles has done the job. 100% problem solved! There are now no more hungry people anywhere in the entire city of L.A.! Go look for yourself.



Head Walk Organizer, Debbie Zimmerfeet, explained how it all happened in front of a small crowd of revved-up walkers. "It finally worked! It's amazing! You could really feel all of our hard walking start to eliminate hunger right around the 2 kilometer marker. People all over the streets of L.A. weren't hungry anymore. And by the time we finished about twenty minutes later, we had completely taken care of hunger in the 2nd biggest city in America! High five!"

Indeed, by some miracle, the 65 participants in the walk, not to mention the $233.84 they raised, seems to have miraculously done the trick. We looked all over the place, and we couldn't find any hungry people at all--except for the people in line at fast food restaurants. But that doesn't really count, does it?

Following in Ms. Zimmerfeet's giant footprints, The city of Los Angeles is avidly planning many more charity walks like this, to eradicate homelessness and end gang violence, and to put a stop to people throwing refrigerators into the L.A. River.