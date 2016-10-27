Written by Amiko Aventurista
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 27 October 2016

image for Biden and Trump Agree to Fight Pistol Duel--Final Arrangements Pending
Biden and Trump to Duel

Seeking to duplicate, if not surpass, the famous duel between Vice President Aaron Burr and Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, Republican candidate for president, Donald Trump, and Vice President Joe Biden, agreed to fight a pistol duel. Although details of the duel have yet to be finalized, Amiko Aventurista, reports the duel will likely take place on the eve of the election.

Three independent sources confirmed negotiations over broadcast rights are extremely tense. Trump demands the duel be the inaugural show of his new venture, Trump TV. "It was my idea. I was the one who said I could shot someone on Fifth Avenue and my supporters would be with me. Other than Hilary, Obama, Rubio, Cruz, Jeb Bush, and a ton of others, I can think of no one better to shot than hair plug Joe. I'm the greatest shooter ever. A real sniper."

Biden insist MSNBC must be the broadcaster because its liberal and minority audience wants to see Trump with several gun shots. In a response to Trump, Biden said, "There is no way I can miss. His hair glows bright orange. All I have to do is point toward the glow".

Megan Kelly of Fox says Fox must host the show because she wants to see "blood" coming everywhere out of Trump just like he said blood was coming out of her. CNN's Wolf Blitzer decline to comment. Even ESPN is making a play for the event, pointing out it regularly shows non-traditional sporting events, such as bull riding, cross bow, and bowling.

Both sides agree Lin Manuel Mirada, producer of the hit Broadway show, Alexander Hamilton, should direct the event. Manuel Mirada said, "I would be honored to produce the event. I know my smash Broadway hit, Hamilton, is only a show about a duel not a real duet but I think that experience qualifies me to produce a show about a real duel. After all, the only difference is the guns are real."

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has agreed to fully pay for and sponsor the event. NRA President Wayne LaPierre release the following statement, "Finally we have bi-partisan agreement. I should have thought of this first".

Make Amiko Aventurista's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

New Measures Taken at Hofstra University

The Sigma Kappa Alpha Tau political science honor fraternity of Hofstra University has had metal detectors removed from all entrances leading into the auditorium that will be the stage of the 1st Presidential Debate of the 2016 election. Bartholo...
View 'New Measures Taken at Hofstra University'

Trump's Debate Invitees

According to Hofstra University officials, Donald Trump's campaign staff requested 5,000 tickets for "special guests" of Mr. Trump. In response, a purported Hofstra official told the Trump Organization: "The entire venue only holds 5,500 people t...
View 'Trump's Debate Invitees'

400 pound man sitting on his bed found in sleazy hotel room in New York

The mysterious hacker referred to by Donald Trump in Monday night's presidential debate has finally been identified. Mr. Rottinan Mellinoski, originally from Buffalo, now resides in a small hotel room in New York City, with window looking on to th...
View '400 pound man sitting on his bed found in sleazy hotel room in New York'

Presidential Historian Says Trump Will Win Election

Cambridge, MASS - Harvard Historian Peter Lodensplatz predicts Donald Trump will be America's next President. He claims his Presidential prediction model superior to all others because it is based on "all American Presidential elections" dating back...
View 'Presidential Historian Says Trump Will Win Election'

Trump Announces, "I could stand on Fifth Avenue and call one of my supporters a fat slob and she'd still vote for me!"

Mobile, AL--At a rally last week in Mobile, Donald Trump bragged that he could stand on Fifth Avenue and call one of his supporters a fat slob, and she'd still vote for him. When a reporter from The Mobile Register went out to a local trailer pa...
View 'Trump Announces, "I could stand on Fifth Avenue and call one of my supporters a fat slob and she'd still vote for me!"'

After Coming Off as a Whiny, Petulant Child, Trump Advised to Change Debate Strategy

Beuleh, MS Donald Trump was upset after the first debate he had with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. He was told by his advisers that he should have prepared more. "How dare anyone tell me I'm doing anything wrong! That debate went just like...
View 'After Coming Off as a Whiny, Petulant Child, Trump Advised to Change Debate Strategy'

Ms. Piggy Challenges Trump to Work Out and Lose Some Weight

After hearing former Miss Universe Alicia Machado's story of being bullied, insulted, harassed and intimidated by current presidential candidate Donald Trump while Miss Universe, Ms. Piggy hits the warpath. "Who does he think he is? Just look at h...
View 'Ms. Piggy Challenges Trump to Work Out and Lose Some Weight'

North Carolina bans use of walking canes in public, designated "phallic symbols."

The North Carolina legislature passed House bill #3 yesterday banning use of walking canes in public! As thousands of senior citizens complained of being instantly house bound,the Governor issued a statement supporting the legislation. It reads in pa...
View 'North Carolina bans use of walking canes in public, designated "phallic symbols."'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 plus 5?

1 6 23 19
76 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more