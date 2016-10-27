Gayville, SD Still on the campaign trail, today Donald Trump said that all 36 women who said he improperly touched them were only using that as an excuse to meet and hopefully date him.

"Most of these girls are sixes at best and should know better than to say I improperly touched them. They know I can have any woman I want including beauty queens and movie stars. Most of them are just dying to meet me, I'll tell you" said Trump.

Trump has taken to calling for a separate limo for his head recently, as his head has gotten so big.