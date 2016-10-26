Written by joseph k winter
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 26 October 2016

image for Secretary Carter to enter therapy over national guard veterans fiasco plus delirium over middle east
Mr. Carter's therapy scheduled for the hanger bay of undisclosed aircraft carrier

Spoof Investigations has just learned that the requirement US veterans pay back bonuses, given by mistake, has been suspended by Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter.

Mr. Carter has also been ordered into "therapy" by CIC Mr. Obama due to this problem with the veterans, which has been going on for years, plus other matters.

Therapy will take place inside the hanger bay of an undisclosed aircraft carrier, where a special section next to the aircraft and other equipment will be roped off and equipped with a couch.

Hanger bay ops will proceed at the same time.

The California National Guard have been particularly hard hit in this veterans fiasco, lured to bonuses ten years ago when military enrollments were declining.

Many were then found ineligible--a mistake by the military, not the veterans--and forced to pay back bonuses they had accepted, often crippling their household finances.

It took news coverage for the government to finally act in the form of Mr. Carter's order to suspend these re-payments. Congress has ignored the problem for years.

Veterans who had risked their lives received letters stating they would face "debt collection action" if they did not re-pay.

How this problem has affected mental health amongst veterans is now under study.

Mr. Carter is reported already troubled with the "confusion" of Syria and now Mosul, as to which group of allies he is supposed to be coordinating.

Both battle scenes, specifically in Aleppo and Mosul, are currently causing "dizziness" in Secretary Carter at this time, an ongoing problem.

"I have trouble standing up straight," he said yesterday.

This additional veterans' problem, finally sinking in to Mr. Carter and the Military Establishment, with the news of this veterans abuse spreading, was "the last straw" in his confusion-dizziness problem.

A spokesperson for Mr. Carter stated that what with al qaeda, al nusra, ISIS, and other militant groups fighting Assad and supporting the US position, his confusion over Syria keeps growing.

Then there's Turkey involved with a lot of bitterness over the Kurds who are effectively fighting ISIS but wanting their own territory in northern Syria.

And generally the problems in the middle east not only involve the US but Russia, Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Yemen, Israel and who knows who else.

To throw this veterans abuse on top of the overall chaos of US foreign policy has nearly overwhelmed the Secretary.

Accordingly, a session in the bowels of an aircraft carrier, with top psychiatrists smoothing the way on top of the noises of aircraft and machinery screaming here and there, will be just the ticket to put the Secretary back to his right mind.

He could also be bunked just below the flight deck if he needs to stay on a day or so as part of his treatment.

Make joseph k winter's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Trump Claims Obama and "Crooked Hillary" Conspired to Have His NBC Show Cancelled

Bowlegs, OK Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama for conspiring to have his show,The Apprentice, canceled. "I know they were scared of me and felt they had to do something. But it backfired on them because I never would have run...
View 'Trump Claims Obama and "Crooked Hillary" Conspired to Have His NBC Show Cancelled'

Neighbors Catch Rubio Playing with his Sword

West Miami, Fl - Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio was caught by his neighbors playing with his sword on his front lawn. Rubio was wearing only a rainbow designed Speedo and high healed booties. The spectacle began after midnight. The former...
View 'Neighbors Catch Rubio Playing with his Sword'

Poll: "Most Americans Would Rather Eat Poisoned Skittles Than Trump Flavored Candy Corn."

"If I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That's our Syrian refugee problem." Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. (not to be confused with the mint) tweeted out an image with this controversia...
View 'Poll: "Most Americans Would Rather Eat Poisoned Skittles Than Trump Flavored Candy Corn."'

Trump-Hillary Debate is Interrupted by Ben Carson

Hofstra University, NY Debate officials setting up the stage for the upcoming program were surprised to be interrupted by one-time Republican candidate, heart-surgeon Ben Carson. "He seemed confused, as if he was supposed to be appearing there si...
View 'Trump-Hillary Debate is Interrupted by Ben Carson'

Trump's Debate Invitees

According to Hofstra University officials, Donald Trump's campaign staff requested 5,000 tickets for "special guests" of Mr. Trump. In response, a purported Hofstra official told the Trump Organization: "The entire venue only holds 5,500 people t...
View 'Trump's Debate Invitees'

New Measures Taken at Hofstra University

The Sigma Kappa Alpha Tau political science honor fraternity of Hofstra University has had metal detectors removed from all entrances leading into the auditorium that will be the stage of the 1st Presidential Debate of the 2016 election. Bartholo...
View 'New Measures Taken at Hofstra University'

Presidential Historian Says Trump Will Win Election

Cambridge, MASS - Harvard Historian Peter Lodensplatz predicts Donald Trump will be America's next President. He claims his Presidential prediction model superior to all others because it is based on "all American Presidential elections" dating back...
View 'Presidential Historian Says Trump Will Win Election'

400 pound man sitting on his bed found in sleazy hotel room in New York

The mysterious hacker referred to by Donald Trump in Monday night's presidential debate has finally been identified. Mr. Rottinan Mellinoski, originally from Buffalo, now resides in a small hotel room in New York City, with window looking on to th...
View '400 pound man sitting on his bed found in sleazy hotel room in New York'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 plus 4?

6 16 3 5
112 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more