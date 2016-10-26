New York, NY - The Clinton News Network (CNN) announced today that the election is over, called for Hillary.

According to CNN television reporting, early voting by late term aborted fetuses and deceased adults, all of whom died just after voting, has assured Hillary of victory in every state.

They point out that this will be the first election where ALL the electoral college votes go to one person.

As they pointed out, they didn't even need to rely on voting fraud to validate the Royal Reign of Queen Hillary, whose first executive order will be to retroactively reduce the voting age to zero.