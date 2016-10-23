Yep! There is nothing like a dame for President of the United States! Hillary's won it. Take that Putin and sneaky-weasel Julian Assange.

Screams about Hillary's emails and a private server? Peanuts. No one was killed because of one of Hillary's emails or her private server. Thousands were killed and are still being killed when the US invaded Iraq on the premise of 'weapons of mass destruction'. Where's the outrage?

Benghazi? As Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton asked the Congress for thirty million dollars to better secure embassies in strategic locations, but the Republican Congress said: No.

Republican majority leader of the Senate Mitch McConnell said, "it didn't matter what the subject was, they were not going to support it." And so there's Benghazi.

Protect the integrity of the Supreme Court? Sounds egalitarian, but what it really means is that women are too stupid, uninformed, sofa-like, to make a health choice for their own bodies. Woman can decide to go to the dentist, but deal with an unwanted pregnancy that threatens their life? No, no, no! That should be up to the Supreme Court.

The same anti-abortion people who pontificate on the 'sanctity of life' are the same people ready to send their sons and daughters to the other side of the planet to kill and be killed in battle. Where is the sanctity of life in killing a living human being?

So the debates are over, Alec Baldwin should get an Emmy, the Al Smith dinner was a non-blast, except for the lady in the red dress and white gloves wearing a cleavage that went down to Florida. Sitting in back and to the right of Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the television view of the dais made the evening interesting. And they say the lady in red is also good with figures.

Democracy won. After Israel, England, India, Australia, Ireland, Pakistan and the Philippines, the United States finally has a woman for President. There's a good chance Nancy Pelosi will be Speaker of the House. Maybe Elizabeth Warren Majority Leader of the Senate?

Because, there is nothing like a dame…